Garment owners benefitted, workers affected

The official price of dollars fixed by the central bank was Tk 86.45 five months ago, but it soared to Tk 95 now. The situation took a turn for the worse as the greenback is changing hands at a rate higher than the fixed price at the banks amid the crisis of foreign currency.

But the crisis came as a blessing for the factory owners as their income surged by Tk 10 to Tk 15 against each dollar earned from exports. However, the production cost at the factories increased slightly due to the hike in fuel oil price, inadequate supply of gas, and frequent load shedding.

The commodity prices are on the rise due to the high price of fuel oil, dollar crisis, and Russia-Ukraine war. The public transport fares also went up as an unavoidable consequence of the rise in fuel oil price.

The high inflation is eventually reducing the actual wage of RMG workers and putting their lives in a tight corner financially.