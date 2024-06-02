BGMEA seeks policy support, pushes for making tax at source at 0.50pc

The country's apparel manufacturers and exporters on Saturday sought policy support from the government in the ensuing budget for the next fiscal year (FY25), including making effective the tax at source at the previous 0.50 percent instead of 1 percent against exports and thus keeping it intact for next five years.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) also proposed for keeping intact the government incentives till 2029 as well as reducing the tax on cash incentives at 5 percent from the existing 10 percent.

BGMEA president SM Mannan Kochi made this proposal while addressing a view-exchange meeting with the journalists at a Dhaka hotel.

The entire newly-elected BGMEA board, after assumption of its office on April 4 this year, was present on the occasion.

Besides, former BGMEA president and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam, former BGMEA president Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP, and former BGMEA president and Awami League Industries and Commerce Secretary Siddiqur Rahman spoke, among others, on the occasion.