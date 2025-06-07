The village in Koyra where a disciple of Khan Jahan Ali settled more than 550 years ago

About 90 kilometers south of Khulna city lies the picturesque village of Amadi, nestled beside the Sundarbans in Koyra. With its winding rural paths, rows of trees, lush crop fields, and stone-built pond banks, the village looks like a painting brought to life by an artist’s brush.

Over 550 years ago, Borhan Khan—also known as Bura Khan—a trusted companion of Khan Jahan Ali (RA), and his son Fateh Khan settled in this village. Historians note in their writings that after clearing the forest and beginning cultivation, new groups of people arrived in the area, leading to the village being named 'Amadi'.

According to historical records, Jalaluddin Muhammad Shah was the Sultan of Bengal from 1418 to 1433. During this time, Hazrat Khan Jahan Ali (RA) came to southern Bengal. After reaching Murali in Jessore (Jashore), he divided his group into two: one group, led by himself, headed toward Bagerhat, while the other, under the leadership of his loyal companion Borhan Khan (Bura Khan), moved south and settled in the Amadi area of Koyra near the Sundarbans.

The idea of Bura Khan’s settlement in Amadi village is found in Satish Chandra Mitra’s book “History of Jessore and Khulna.” He wrote that Bura Khan was one of Khan Jahan Ali’s chief companions. On the western side of Amadi village, by the riverbank, were the graves of both Bura Khan and Fateh Khan. Not far from the graves, remnants and traces of their homestead can still be found.