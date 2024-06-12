Sales of sacrificial animals begin at 22 city cattle markets Thursday

DNCC’s public relations department information officer Peal Hasan told BSS that 10 haats including one permanent haat will be set up in the capital’s DNCC area. This time, the cattle markets will remain open for five days from 13 June until the morning of Eid day, he said, adding that all arrangements have been made for the safe and comfortable trading of sacrificial animals.

Peal Hasan further said that buyers can purchase cattle through online banking even without bringing any cash in the market. Anyone can open an instant bank account under the overall supervision of Bangladesh Bank and make money transactions, he said, adding that for this there will be numerous bank booths in the market area.

He said arrangements have been made for ablution and prayers for the buyers at the markets. In order to maintain discipline at haats, the haat lease holders have been warned that if any seller sets up a haat on the street, his security deposit will be forfeited.