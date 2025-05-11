Govt can take over banks, financial institutions temporarily, ordinance issued

An ordinance was issued allowing the government and the Bangladesh Bank to take over any scheduled bank including Islamic banks, and financial institutions temporarily. Bangladesh Bank can issue orders on the handover of bank shares. However, any state-owned company must be the receiver of the shares.

The 67-page Bank Resolution Ordinance 2025 was published on Friday, 9 May, following the approval of the advisor council on 17 April.

The ordinance states, if any bank's beneficiary owner directly or indirectly uses the bank's assets or funds for their own interest and fraudulently uses them for the interest of others, Bangladesh Bank can decide on the resolution of that bank. Resolution means the power to take any action against the bank concerned.