9th JEC meeting: Dhaka, Islamabad agree to strengthen further cooperation in various sectors

Bangladesh and Pakistan have agreed to strengthen further cooperation in various sectors like trade, agriculture, IT, food, energy, pharmaceutical and connectivity as the 9th meeting of the Bangladesh-Pakistan Joint Economic Commission (JEC) was held in Dhaka today, Monday.

The 9th JEC meeting, first of its kind after two decades, also marked a significant step towards strengthening bilateral and regional economic cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was held at the NEC Conference Room in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

The last JEC meeting between the two South Asian nations took place in 2005. The revival of the platform after 20 years was described by both sides as a “remarkable development” in their economic relations.

Bangladesh finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed and the visiting Pakistan petroleum minister Ali Pervaiz Malik led their respective delegations in the meeting.