US-Bangladesh trade deal: No need for concern, says Commerce Minister

Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir commented that there is no need for concern regarding the “United States–Bangladesh Agreement on Reciprocal Trade.”

He said that if any provision of the agreement goes against Bangladesh’s interests, there is scope within the agreement itself to amend it.

The Commerce Minister made these remarks after a meeting with a delegation, led by US Assistant Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch, at the Secretariat in Dhaka today, Tuesday.