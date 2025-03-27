Remittances near $3b mark, set new record before Eid

Remittances have reached a record high ahead of Eid, with inflows totaling USD 2.94 billion in the first 26 days of March. Of the amount, USD 197 million was received in the last two days alone.

With four days remaining in the month, the figure is expected to surpass the threshold of USD 3 billion, setting a new milestone. According to Bangladesh Bank, the country received USD 2.52 billion in remittances in the previous month, February, averaging USD 113.2 million per day.