Repayment of foreign debts tops $3bn in 11 months

The pressure on foreign debt repayments came amid the persisting dollar crisis, and experts opined this additional spending on loan repayments is creating extra pressure on budget and foreign currency reserves.

Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh (PRIB), said macroeconomics must be stable to tackle the situation to repay the foreign debts, and the focus should be on the currency exchange rate so that it does not rise any further.

Besides, exports must be increased, he said adding, that more scrutiny should be carried out on more loans from China and Russia. Overall, foreign reserves will have to be increased, and if the situation continues as it has been over the last two years, it will be very difficult to tackle the matter in the near future.

Ahsan H Mansur also presents the reality of Bangladesh receiving foreign loans. He said, “At present, we are running low on money and we have no option to choose because we must maintain the reserves for the next one or two years. We must bring dollars wherever we find it – it can be from the World Bank to China and Russia though we have been in a dilemma to this end.”