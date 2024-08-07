Unrest in BB, 6 top officials including 4 deputy governors ‘forced to resign’

Witnesses said four deputy governors and the head of the financial intelligence unit have already “resigned” from their posts and left the central bank in the face of demands by disgruntled officials.

The soldiers gave them security at that time.

Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder was not in the office at the time of the incident.

The aggrieved officials and employees were not carrying banners of any party.

Witnesses further said that the aggrieved officials and employees claim that those top officials of Bangladesh Bank were responsible for irregularities and corruption in the banking sector.