Unrest in BB, 6 top officials including 4 deputy governors ‘forced to resign’
Extreme instability has started in the Bangladesh Bank as a group of nearly 200 officials and employees staged a procession demanding the resignation of the central bank governor, four deputy governors, advisers and the head of the financial intelligence unit (BFIU).
At a stage of the procession, they entered the governor’s floor in the main building of the central bank and forced all the deputy governors to sign on blank papers.
Witnesses said four deputy governors and the head of the financial intelligence unit have already “resigned” from their posts and left the central bank in the face of demands by disgruntled officials.
The soldiers gave them security at that time.
Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder was not in the office at the time of the incident.
The aggrieved officials and employees were not carrying banners of any party.
Witnesses further said that the aggrieved officials and employees claim that those top officials of Bangladesh Bank were responsible for irregularities and corruption in the banking sector.
Good governance will not return to the banking sector if they remain in charge, they insisted.
The witnesses said the protesters first barged into the office of deputy governor Kazi Sayedur Rahman and put pressure on him to resign. As a result, Kazi Sayedur Rahman wrote his resignation on a blank sheet of paper and signed it and left the bank.
The disgruntled officers and employees then forced deputy governors Nurun Nahar, Md. Khurshid Alam and Md. Habibur Rahman to sign on the blank paper.
Later, the bank’s adviser Abu Farah Md. Nasser and Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit’s Masud Biswas were asked to resign.
All those top officials of the central bank were appointed on contractual basis.
The agitating officials and employees declared them persona non grata in the central bank.
The aggrieved officials and employees declared executive director-1 Zakir Hossain Chowdhury as the officer-in-charge of the central bank.