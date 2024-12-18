Surge in overseas employment as demand in Saudi grown

This year, 900,000 workers have went abroad in the first 11 months, and the number could reach 1 million by year-end. This marks a decline by 300,000 workers compared to last year.

In this context, International Migrants Day is being observed worldwide today, alongside Bangladesh’s National Expatriates Day. This year’s theme is: “Expatriates’ Rights, Our Commitment; Bangladesh Without Discrimination is for All of Us.”

The recent increase in employment in Saudi Arabia is attributed to the country’s preparations for hosting the 2034 FIFA World Cup. Massive infrastructure projects are underway, leading to a sustained demand for workers.

This year, 60 per cent of Bangladeshi migrant workers have gone to Saudi Arabia, and in the past two months, over 80 per cent of the total employment abroad has been in that country.

Migration to Saudi Arabia follows strict guidelines. Workers must secure employment through a specific employer or sponsor and are required to work under them. If they deviate from these terms, they risk being classified as illegal. Changing jobs requires prior approval from both the employer and Saudi authorities.