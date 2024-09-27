Export rate of hilsa lower than local price

The export of hilsa to India has started through the Benapole land port in Jashore ahead of the Durga Puja.

On the first day, 75 tonnes of hilsa, weighing from 700 grams to 1 kilogram each, were exported in seven trucks on Thursday. Each kg of hilsa is being exported at USD 10 or Tk 1,180, while the local price is significantly higher.

Hilsa of the same size was selling at Tk 1,650 per kg in the wholesale fish market in Jashore on Thursday, which is up by Tk 500 from the export rate. The same hilsa was changing hands for more than Tk 2,000 per kg at retail markets in the town.