Export rate of hilsa lower than local price
The export of hilsa to India has started through the Benapole land port in Jashore ahead of the Durga Puja.
On the first day, 75 tonnes of hilsa, weighing from 700 grams to 1 kilogram each, were exported in seven trucks on Thursday. Each kg of hilsa is being exported at USD 10 or Tk 1,180, while the local price is significantly higher.
Hilsa of the same size was selling at Tk 1,650 per kg in the wholesale fish market in Jashore on Thursday, which is up by Tk 500 from the export rate. The same hilsa was changing hands for more than Tk 2,000 per kg at retail markets in the town.
It means local consumers are paying about Tk 900 in extra compared to the export price to India.
Asked about the issue, Aswadul Alam, inspector of the Fish Inspection and Quality Control Center at Benapole land port, said officials of the National Revenue Board (NBR) would be able to answer it in a better way.
“All that I know is – the hilsa export circular was prepared several years ago, and the export rate was fixed at USD 10 per kg in line with the market price at the time. Exports are still being carried out as per the same circular,” he explained, adding it should be adjusted now.
Sheikh Peer Mohammad, general secretary of Jashore Town Wholesaler Association, said, “It is beyond our understanding how hilsa, which is selling at Tk 1,650 per kg at the local market, is being exported to India at USD 10 or Tk 1,180 per kg.”
He also disclosed that hilsa weighing 700 to 800 grams was selling for Tk 1,500 per kg on Thursday.
Marking the Durga Puja, the commerce ministry initially approved the export of 3,000 tonnes of hilsa to India, and later revised it down to 2,420 tonnes.
A total of 49 exporters were granted permission to export hilsa – 48 exporters will export 50 tonnes each, while one company will export 20 tonnes.
Rashedul Sajib Nazir, deputy director of the Benapole land port, confirmed that 75 tonnes of hilsa were exported on seven trucks through the port on Thursday afternoon. They have export permission for over 2,400 tonnes of hilsa through the port.
Meanwhile, the commerce ministry instructed that all hilsa exports to India be completed by 13 October.
Ahead of Durga Puja, the Kolkata-based Fish Importers Association (FIA) requested foreign affairs advisor Touhid Hossain on 9 September to approve hilsa exports from Bangladesh.
According to traders at Benapole land port, hilsa exports from Bangladesh were halted in 2012 but resumed later. Currently, exports are allowed only for the occasion of Durga Puja.
Aswadul Alam further said, “The size of the hilsa exported Thursday ranged from 700 grams to over 1 kg. Hilsa is being exported at an average price of USD 10 per kg.”