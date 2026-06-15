New board of directors to Islami Bank in the offing: Mohammad Zahir

He also announced that a vetting process is under way to form a full-fledged board of directors comprising qualified and entirely impartial individuals.

Mohammad Zahir made the remarks while speaking to journalists at Islami Bank’s head office on Monday. The bank’s Acting Managing Director Md Altaf Hossain and other senior officials were also present there.

Addressing the formation of a neutral board, Mohammad Zahir Hussain said a complete board consisting of five members is being constituted.

“Proper scrutiny is required here. We want to appoint completely neutral individuals who will be capable of managing this bank efficiently. We hope a competent and impartial board will be in place very soon,” he said.