Dollar-crisis: Foreign companies’ dividends get stuck

The distribution of Tk 2.2 billion dividends of three multinational companies, listed in the stock market, has got stuck due to the dollar crisis.

Despite trying for more than a year, the three companies, operating in Bangladesh, could not send the profit to the foreign owners.

Apart from these three companies, two other companies listed in the stock market could recently send Tk 8.16 billion to their foreign owners after a long time.

However, the remittance of large amounts of profits of several multinational companies, not listed at the share market, and foreign airlines that have been operating business in Bangladesh has also been stuck for a long time.

According to the latest calculations of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) published in June last year, US $214.1 million (Tk 23.55 billion) of foreign airlines are stuck in Bangladesh. A large part of this money is from the air ticket sales, which they are not able to remit to the parent company abroad.