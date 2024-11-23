Efforts on to build a dignified society: Bashir Uddin
Adviser for the Ministry of Commerce Sk Bashir Uddin Saturday said that work is going on to build a dignified society where the role of the journalists is very important.
He said this while distributing cheques of stipends among the children of the deceased members of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) at the DRU Auditorium in the capital, said a Commerce Ministry press release.
The commerce adviser alleged that over the last 15 years, 'a culture of criminalization' had developed in the country while the society was tremendously divided and people of all sectors were afraid.
Citing that the prices of essentials have reduced in the kitchen markets, Bashir said, "We've tried to make the market tolerable, as far as possible, ahead of the holy month of Ramadan by maintaining a level between the demand and supply." He sought support from the media personnel in this regard.
The adviser noted that the prices of sugar, oil and onion have declined in the market thanks to the wholehearted efforts from all.
Mentioning that acquiring knowledge is a continuous process, Bashir said that the students would have to do hard work to gain knowledge and thus devote themselves to attain their desired goals.
Presided over by DRU President Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo, NRBC Bank Managing Director and CEO Md Robiul Islam and Director and Chairman of Risk Management Committee AKM Mostafizur Rahman spoke as special guests. DRU General Secretary Mohi Uddin gave the address of welcome.
Later, the adviser handed over cheques for stipends among the children of deceased DRU members.