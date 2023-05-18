Forbes 30 under 30: Seven Bangladeshi youths rank this year

Seven Bangladeshis have ranked in the 2023 list of entrepreneurs and social changemakers under the age of 30 in Asia, prepared by the US magazine Forbes. For several years, Bangladeshi youths have consistently secured spots on the list.

Forbes has been publishing the list since 2011. This year, the seven Bangladeshi youngsters have been recognised for their contributions in the fields of consumer technology; media, marketing, and advertising; and social impact.