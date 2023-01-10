Photo studios fading from the scene

In the 80s, there were at least 50 photo studios in the Hatkhola area of Old Dhaka. The place was then known as ‘Studio-para’ among Dhaka dwellers. There were 12 to 15 studios at New Market around the same time.

Though people take way too many pictures now, thanks to digital technology, the number of studios has plummeted. As a consequence, the the studio businesses across the country, including that of Hatkhola and New Market, is on the brink of extinction.

According to the studio business owners’ organisation, Bangladesh Photographic Association (BPA), there were once about 300,000 studios across the country.

Back then, studios were scattered all over the country. That number has fallen to a few thousand now. And, at present there are just a few hundred studios left in Dhaka.