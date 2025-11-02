Savings certificate: Precautions to be taken after purchase

An incident of password fraud has recently come to light where an individual’s investment in savings certificates was unlawfully withdrawn by someone else. The incident has caused quite a stir in the savings certificate sector, underscoring the need for greater vigilance among investors.

On 23 October, an individual purchased savings certificates worth Tk 2.5 million (25 lakh) from the Bangladesh Bank’s Motijheel office. The buyer’s bank account was with Agrani Bank’s National Press Club branch.

On 27 October, the certificates were encashed and the funds were transferred to another person’s account at the NRBC Bank’s Dinajpur sub-branch. Shortly afterwards, the money was withdrawn from the bank’s Shyamoli branch in Dhaka.