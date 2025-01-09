Savings certificate interest rate to increase from January

He also said he supports the initiative to increase the rate of profit for savings certificates in keeping with the interest rate of treasury bonds.

The letter sent to IRD said the interest rate for the savings certificates will be fixed, aligning with the interest rate of treasury bonds of 5-year and 2-year terms. However, to fix the new profit rate, the last six auctions of treasury bonds will have to be kept in mind. The finance division has also calculated the six months’ average interest rate for the bonds. The rate is from 12.25 to 12.37 per cent.

As per the letter, the new rate will be in place for six months, from 1 January and June. A new rate will be fixed after six months for the July-December period.

The new rate will be applicable only for the new investors.

Currently, there are nine schemes in operations under the National Savings Directorate. Those include a 5-year term, profit after every three months, pensioner certificates and family certificates. Besides, there are postal savings bank general accounts, and postal savings bank term accounts.

Apart from those, there are three types of bonds for the expatriates - wage earners development bond, US Dollar investment bond and US Dollar premium bond. The letter did not say anything about changes in the bond’s profit rate though those three are also savings schemes.