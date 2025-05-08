Savings certificate rules relaxed, no tax return submission needed

The government may lift the requirement to submit proof of income tax return filing when purchasing savings certificates. Currently, the purchase of savings certificates worth over Tk 500,000 (Tk 5 lakh) requires a proof of submission of return (PSR) document from the previous tax year. This is a hassle for small and medium investors.

The upcoming national budget may include a proposal to abolish this requirement altogether, or to introduce exemption up to a certain investment limit. Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed is expected to announce the decision during his budget speech. The investors would then only need to present their Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) certificate as before.