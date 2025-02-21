People encash savings certificates worth Tk 256b in 3 months

The encashment of savings certificates has surged in recent months, with Tk 256.95 billion worth of certificates being withdrawn between October and December.

On the flip side, the sale of savings certificates has dropped by 27 per cent in the first half of the 2024-25 fiscal year compared to the previous fiscal year, according to a Bangladesh Bank report published on Wednesday.

According to the report, savings certificates worth Tk 301.09 billion were sold during the July-December period in the current fiscal year, a significant decline – Tk 111.81 billion – from Tk 412.90 billion during the corresponding period of the previous year.