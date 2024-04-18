Middle East: Businesspersons worried as crisis intensifies

Tensions have risen in the Middle East since Iran launched an attack on Israel. Global trade will be in crisis if a new war breaks out in the region. Bangladesh’s trade may also feel the heat. As a result, concern has arisen among traders.

If the war spreads in the Middle East, prices of oil and gas will increase first, resulting in an increase of all types of business costs, say businesspersons and economists. They fear that import and export of goods as well as potential foreign investment will also be disrupted due to this.

Israel has been conducting military operations in the Gaza Strip for more than six months. So far, deaths of 33,797 people have been confirmed in the attacks of the Israeli forces there.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched attacks on ships in the Red Sea December last year in retaliation for Israel’s attack on Gaza. As a result, avoiding the cheaper and time-saving route, most of the ships of the major shipping companies are now sailing around the African continent.

It takes more time than before to transport goods from Chattogram port to Europe and America.