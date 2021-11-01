49 e-commerce platforms are blacklisted, refund of customers’ money in process: Commerce ministry

The authorities have blacklisted 49 e-commerce platforms and legal action will be taken against them as per recommendation of the commerce ministry, an official said on Monday.

AHM Shafiquzzaman, additional secretary to the commerce ministry and chief of Digital Commerce Cell (DCC), said this at a press briefing after a meeting of the DCC with the senior officials of different ministries, departments and agencies of the government at the commerce ministry office in Dhaka on Monday, reports UNB.