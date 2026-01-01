Biman approves 14 Boeing aircraft purchase
Biman Bangladesh Airlines has decided in principle to purchase 14 aircraft from Boeing, opting out of rival Airbus, in a major fleet expansion and modernisation move.
The decision was taken at the airline’s Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, chaired by Aviation and Tourism Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin, who is also Chairman of Biman’s Board of Directors.
During the meeting, the Board of Directors principally approved the purchase of 14 Boeing aircraft, subject to price negotiations and other terms in line with recommendations of Biman’s techno-finance committee, Biman General Manager (Public Relations) Bosra Islam told BSS on Thursday.
The approved order comprises eight Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners, two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and four Boeing 737-8 max aircraft.
Officials said the interim government had earlier pledged to purchase aircraft from Boeing as part of efforts to help reduce the trade deficit with the United States. Following further evaluation and scrutiny, Biman finalised the decision.
Board members said the move was taken considering the need to enhance the country’s aviation capacity, strengthen international connectivity and meet future passenger and cargo demand.
Once the aircraft are inducted into the fleet, opportunities will be created to expand operations in both state and commercial sectors, according to discussions at the meeting.
After completing required approvals and financial procedures, the final contract will be signed with Boeing, followed by phased delivery of the aircraft, sources said.
Earlier, European aircraft manufacturer Airbus actively sought the deal following the pledge to the United States, with ambassadors from the European Union and several countries engaging in diplomatic efforts to promote Airbus aircraft to Biman. However, those efforts did not succeed.
Officials noted that Boeing 787 Dreamliners are wide-body aircraft designed for long-haul international routes, while the Boeing 737-8 is a narrow-body aircraft typically used for shorter regional and domestic flights.
The addition of the new aircraft is expected to significantly expand Biman’s operational capacity and route network.
The decision marks a significant step in fleet modernisation and is expected to strengthen aviation ties between Bangladesh and the United States, while supporting both passenger and cargo operations as Bangladesh seeks to expand its international air connectivity, Bosra Islam added.