Biman approves 14 Boeing aircraft purchase

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has decided in principle to purchase 14 aircraft from Boeing, opting out of rival Airbus, in a major fleet expansion and modernisation move.

The decision was taken at the airline’s Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, chaired by Aviation and Tourism Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin, who is also Chairman of Biman’s Board of Directors.

During the meeting, the Board of Directors principally approved the purchase of 14 Boeing aircraft, subject to price negotiations and other terms in line with recommendations of Biman’s techno-finance committee, Biman General Manager (Public Relations) Bosra Islam told BSS on Thursday.