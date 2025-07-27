Bangladesh to purchase 25 Boeing aircraft from the US

As part of negotiations over the reciprocal tariffs, Bangladesh has decided to purchase 25 aircraft from the US aviation company Boeing. Some of these aircraft are expected to be delivered within the next one to two years.

Bangladesh took the decision to purchase the aircrafts as part of the ongoing trade talks with the United States regarding reciprocal-tariff. Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman shared this information with journalists today, Sunday, at the Secretariat.

Mahbubur Rahman added that a delegation from Bangladesh will leave for the United States tomorrow, Monday to hold renewed discussions on the issue of reciprocal tariffs.

A meeting with the US side is scheduled for the day after tomorrow. Apart from the decision to purchase aircraft, another contract has been finalised to import wheat from the United States, he confirmed.