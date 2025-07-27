Reciprocal tariffs
Bangladesh to purchase 25 Boeing aircraft from the US
As part of negotiations over the reciprocal tariffs, Bangladesh has decided to purchase 25 aircraft from the US aviation company Boeing. Some of these aircraft are expected to be delivered within the next one to two years.
Bangladesh took the decision to purchase the aircrafts as part of the ongoing trade talks with the United States regarding reciprocal-tariff. Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman shared this information with journalists today, Sunday, at the Secretariat.
Mahbubur Rahman added that a delegation from Bangladesh will leave for the United States tomorrow, Monday to hold renewed discussions on the issue of reciprocal tariffs.
A meeting with the US side is scheduled for the day after tomorrow. Apart from the decision to purchase aircraft, another contract has been finalised to import wheat from the United States, he confirmed.
Speaking to journalists, the commerce secretary said, “After receiving the draft of the tariff agreement, we have worked on it several times. In addition to online talks, there have been two rounds of direct discussions in Washington. Following meetings with ministries concerned and stakeholders, we conveyed our final position to the United States on 23 July. Afterwards, we requested them for a fresh meeting date.”
Mahbubur Rahman noted that in response to this request, the office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has scheduled in-person meetings on 29 and 30 July. Bangladesh’s delegation to the talks will include the commerce adviser, security adviser, and the commerce secretary.
The commerce secretary added, “There might be another meeting there on 31 July. The Bangladeshi delegation will depart for the US tomorrow evening. Since discussions with the US are ongoing, we believe the outcome regarding tariffs will likely be announced by the deadline of 1 August.”
When asked about the purchase of Boeing aircraft, Mahbubur Rahman clarified, “The business of Boeing aircraft is not run by the US government, rather it is run by the Boeing Company. Bangladesh has placed a purchase order for a total of 25 Boeing aircraft. Other countries have also made similar orders. For example, India and Vietnam each have ordered 100 aircraft while Indonesia has ordered 50.”
He added, “Now, Boeing will deliver according to its production capacity. It will take long to receive the ordered aircraft. The company will supply aircraft either in the serial the orders were placed or based on their business policies. Bangladesh needs several Boeings urgently. A few aircraft may be delivered within the next one or two years.”
Highlighting the need to expand Biman Bangladesh Airlines’ fleet, the commerce secretary further stated, “The government has had this plan for quite some time now. Initially, there was an order for 14 Boeing aircraft. With the reciprocal tariff issue, that number has now been increased to 25.”
Speaking on the topic of importing wheat from the US, Mahbubur Rahman stated that around nine million (90 lakh) tonnes of wheat are imported annually in the country both by the public and private sectors. And, a deal to import wheat from the US has been finalised now.
In addition, initiatives have been taken to import soybeans and cotton in the private sector. Business representatives will be sitting with US companies to discuss soybean imports. Talks regarding cotton imports have already reached the final stage, he added.
The commerce secretary noted that the United States currently has an overall trade deficit of USD 1.3 trillion with countries around the world. He said their aim is to reduce this deficit, which is why they have imposed the reciprocal tariffs.