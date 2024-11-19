BEXIMCO to get Tk 600m as fresh loan

The government has decided to approve a Tk-60-million-loan for the BEXIMCO group to clear the salary and allowances of the company’s workers and employees for the month of October.

The workers of the BEXIMCO Industrial Park have been demonstrating in the Sarabo area of the Gazipur City by blocking the road for the last four days demanding the due salary and allowances.

It has been learnt that the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Finance Division of the finance ministry decided to provide the loan jointly following a meeting with the BEXIMCO officials at the secretariat on Tuesday.

Confirming the development to Prothom Alo, labour secretary AHM Shafiquzzaman said in a text message, “A decision has been taken to provide a loan to the BEXIMCO Group to clear the pending salary and allowances of its workers and employees.”