Emergency EU oil meeting focuses on securing diesel supply: EU official

“The Middle East route is still of significant importance for Europe ... 20 million bpd (barrels per day) goes through Hormuz. It is a real choke point,” the official said.

Each day around a fifth of daily global demand is shipped through the Strait of Hormuz. Western powers are nervous of an escalation that could lead to a blockade or increase the dangers of sailing through the narrow passage, where Iran has attacked and seized tankers in the past.

While EU oil stocks currently meet a 90-day requirement, the official said, they are mostly in crude, whereas Europe’s vulnerability is in diesel and gasoil. More than 50% of the bloc’s goods transportation relies on trucks using diesel.

According to an EU directive, member states must have emergency oil stocks equivalent to 90 days of net imports, or 61 days of consumption.

The EU group last met in June, but was convened on Friday to discuss oil security ahead of winter given the 27-member bloc has already lost nearly all its Russian gas and oil supplies.

Gasoil is used in heating, particularly since the loss of most Russian gas, while jet fuel demand continues to rise.