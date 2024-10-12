Hilsa production goes up, so do prices

The price of hilsa fish has not decreased despite a significant increase in its production. Prices shoot up in local markets.

The authorities are preparing to enforce a 22-day ban on hilsa netting from 13 October to protect the fish during its breeding season. Hence, fishermen and commercial vessels are now putting their utmost efforts to catch as much hilsa as possible.

However, many have claimed that their catches are low this year. It is nothing new as the same claim was made in the previous years too. But the government data showed a steady rise in hilsa production in recent years.