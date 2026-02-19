Ramadan starts with surge in fish, meat and vegetable prices

A good-quality set of four lemons now costs Tk 100–120 in markets across the capital, Dhaka. Meanwhile, a dozen brown farm eggs cost Tk 110, meaning a dozen eggs can now be bought for the price of four lemons.

The holy month of Ramadan begins today, Thursday. Even before that, prices of lemons and various other products have increased in the market. These include aubergine, cucumber, onion, tomato, green chilli, chickpeas, dates, broiler chicken, and various kinds of fish.

This information was learned by visiting Mohammadpur Krishi Market, Town Hall Market, Agargaon Taltola Market, and Karwan Bazar in the capital and talking to sellers on Wednesday.