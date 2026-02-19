Ramadan starts with surge in fish, meat and vegetable prices
A good-quality set of four lemons now costs Tk 100–120 in markets across the capital, Dhaka. Meanwhile, a dozen brown farm eggs cost Tk 110, meaning a dozen eggs can now be bought for the price of four lemons.
The holy month of Ramadan begins today, Thursday. Even before that, prices of lemons and various other products have increased in the market. These include aubergine, cucumber, onion, tomato, green chilli, chickpeas, dates, broiler chicken, and various kinds of fish.
This information was learned by visiting Mohammadpur Krishi Market, Town Hall Market, Agargaon Taltola Market, and Karwan Bazar in the capital and talking to sellers on Wednesday.
Traders say demand for several products increases at the beginning of Ramadan. But prices have risen because supply is not sufficient compared to demand. Some people are also charging extra prices taking advantage of the situation. However, they said prices of most products may decrease after about a week.
During Ramadan, many people drink lemon juice at iftar. But in the last two weeks, lemon prices have more than doubled. Earlier, four medium-sized lemons could be bought for Tk 20 to 40. Now those lemons cannot be bought for less than Tk 60. And to buy slightly better-quality and larger lemons, Tk 120 is needed for four pieces. That means one lemon now costs about Tk 30. Last year before the start of Ramadan, a bunch of four lemons cost Tk 40–50.
Consumers buy cucumber, tomato, carrot, eggplant to prepare various iftar items. In the market, prices of eggplant and cucumber have increased by Tk 20 per kg. Yesterday, depending on the type, eggplant sold at Tk 80 to 120 per kg. Large eggplants cost even more. And cucumbers sold at Tk 80 to 100 per kg. Besides, tomato and carrot prices also increased by Tk 10 per kg.
Compared to this time last year, prices of eggplant, cucumber, and tomato are Tk 20–30 higher per kg. Prices of essentials like onion and green chilli have also increased. Onion prices rose by Tk 10–15 per kg to Tk 55–60, and green chili prices rose by Tk 20 per kg to Tk 140–160.
Vegetable vendor Abbas Akand of Krishi Market told Prothom Alo, “As the season has ended, the supply of lemons in the market is low. Lemon prices have increased due to a sudden rise in demand. And there is no strong reason for the increase in prices of cucumbers, tomatoes and other vegetables. But wholesale prices have gone up because demand has increased. We keep Tk 10–20 profit over the wholesale price.”
Broiler chicken price tops Tk 200 per kg
Low- and middle-income people eat comparatively less beef, mutton, or expensive fish as sources of protein. Instead, broiler chicken is more accessible to them. But even before Ramadan began, broiler chicken prices crossed Tk 200 per kg in the market. In two weeks, broiler prices increased by Tk 40–50 per kg.
Two weeks ago, broiler chicken sold at Tk 160–170 per kg. Yesterday, it sold at Tk 200–220. During this time, 'Sonali' variety of chicken prices increased by Tk 30–40 per kg. Yesterday, Sonali chicken sold at Tk 320–350 per kg. However, farm egg prices remain stable. A dozen eggs now cost Tk 105–110.
Traders said chick prices have increased. Also, deaths of chicken in farms during winter have affected prices. And every year demand for broiler chicken increases at the start of Ramadan. This is another reason for the price rise.
The same was seen at the fish market. Prices of farmed tilapia, pangas, pabda, koi, shing, rui, and katla fish increased by Tk 20–50 per kg compared to earlier. For example, tilapia sold at Tk 220–250 per kg on Wednesday. A few days ago it was Tk 200–220. Medium-sized rui or katla fish cannot be bought for less than Tk 400 per kg. The increase in fish and chicken prices before Ramadan has increased the suffering of low-income people.
Shamsul Islam, a resident of the Pallabi area of the capital and a garment factory worker, said that prices of all items with high demand during Ramadan have increased, which is abnormal, as prices are supposed to fall when Ramadan arrives but instead have gone up.
Fruit prices also high
Prices of various local and imported fruits have increased before Ramadan. Among imported fruits, dates, malta oranges, and apples have the highest demand during Ramadan. Among them, malta and apple prices increased the most. Yesterday malta sold at Tk 310–340 per kg. Apples sold at Tk 330–400 per kg. Two weeks ago, malta and apple prices were Tk 50–80 lower per kg.
Among local fruits, depending on the type, banana prices increased by Tk 30–60 per dozen. Besides, papaya, guava, jujube, and so on are selling Tk 10–30 higher per kg than before.
Prices of necessary Ramadan items like chickpeas, lentils, and sugar remain roughly stable. But miniket rice prices increased by Tk 3–4 per kg due to reduced supply. And retailers said there has been a supply shortage of bottled soybean oil for several days.