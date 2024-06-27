Foreign debt repayment surpasses $3b in first 11 months

Bangladesh has witnessed its foreign debt repayments surpassing the $3 billion mark in the first 11 months of the outgoing fiscal year. It is the highest record of foreign debt repayments in its history.

According to the economic relations department (ERD), the government repaid a total of $3.06 billion in principal and interest for its foreign borrowings during the July-May period in fiscal year 2023-24. The amount was $2.46 billion in the previous year's corresponding period.