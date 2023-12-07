The buyer agrees to drop contentious ‘sanction-clause’ from LC: BGMEA

The foreign buyer, that included a clause to a letter of credit (LC) outlining its strategy in dealing with a sanctioned country, has agreed to drop the much-discussed clause from its LC and expressed interest to issue a fresh one if necessary.

Faruque Hassan, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), made the disclosure on Thursday and clarified that the clause erroneously led to speculations regarding sanctions against Bangladesh.