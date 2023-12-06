Buyer sets condition not to receive RMG items if Bangladesh faces sanction

The Bangladeshi readymade garment entrepreneurs were concerned due to the new US labour policy announced on 16 November.
Now the concerns have been intensified as a US apparel company has included a certain condition in the letter of credit sent to a Bangladeshi garment factory.
The condition says it will not receive the product or pay the money if any related sanction is imposed on Bangladesh.
Confirming the matter, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan told Prothom Alo on Wednesday that a buyer organisation in its LC included a general condition. It said they would not receive any product if Bangladesh faces any sanction.
He further stated that the company also clarified that neither it would receive the product if the sanction is imposed even after the shipment of the product, nor it would pay any money for that.
The BGMEA president, however, did not disclose the name of the buyer organisation that included this condition.
* More to follow …