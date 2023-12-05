Politics is the main objective behind US labour policy

Given the circumstances, the apprehensions concerning the US labour rights policy may not be all that unfounded. Antony Blinken spoke about Kalpana Akhter and her likes, so these elements made used to create such a situation which can be used against Bangladesh.

If that is so, that it will not be just the garments sector, but the frozen shrimp industry, tea, leather and others sectors that may bear the brunt. And basically it will be the garment industry, the mainstay of export sector, that will fall flat on its face. Thousands of garment workers will lose their jobs and be forced to return to their villages or try to survive by joining other professions. This will not only bring the overall economic situation of Bangladesh to a standstill, but send it into regression.

There is only one reason that the US is using the labour rights policy to throw the garments workers and the common people into a quandary, and that is to punish Bangladesh for getting out of hand. The US wants Bangladesh with it in its Indo-Pacific Strategy. They want a base in the Bay of Bengal. They want the sole right to extract gas from the offshore fields. They even want Bangladesh to join Quad. In order to evade this pressure, Bangladesh has reminded repeatedly the US of the basic tenets of its foreign policy, 'Friendship towards all, malice towards none.' But the US is unwilling to listen.