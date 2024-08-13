Ahsan H Mansur to be made Bangladesh Bank governor
Economist Ahsan H Mansur will be made the new governor of the Bangladesh Bank.
But laws regarding the age limit of the central bank’s governor will have to be changed for the appointment.
The Financial Institutions Division of the finance ministry has taken initiatives to amend the laws, sources said.
According to the existing laws, the limit of the age is 67 years for making an appointment as the central bank governor. Currently, Ahsan H Mansur, the executive director of Policy Research Institute (PRI), a non-government research firm, is 72 years and eight months old.
Earlier he worked at several important posts of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He is well known as an analyst of the country’s financial sector.
Financial Institutions Division sources said a proposal will be sent to the interim government’s chief advisor Dr. Muhammad Yunus. If he gives the approval, the proposal will be sent to President Mohammed Shahabuddin.
An ordinance will be issued if the president nods to the proposal.
The process could be completed by today, Tuesday.
This would be the second incident of amending the laws. Earlier, the government amended the law to appoint former governor Fazle Kabir for the second time in July 2020.