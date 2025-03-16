CPD proposes raising tax-free income limit to Tk 400,000

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) has proposed increasing the annual tax-free income limit for individual taxpayers by Tk 50,000 to Tk 400,000 in the upcoming 2025-26 fiscal year. Currently, the tax-free income ceiling is Tk 350,000.

The research firm presented its proposals on the upcoming budget at a press briefing at its office in the capital’s Dhanmondi area on Sunday.

CPD executive director Fahmida Khatun, research director Khondaker Golam Moazzem, and distinguished fellow Mustafizur Rahman, among others, spoke on the occasion.