Tax-free income ceiling to remain unchanged at Tk 350,000

The government has proposed no increase in the annual tax-free income limit for individual taxpayers in the national budget for the 2025–26 fiscal year, despite ongoing high inflation.

In the budget, finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed announced that the tax-free income threshold for individual taxpayers would remain unchanged at Tk 350,000. However, a new tax slab has been proposed at the upper end of the income scale, that will be subjected to a 30 per cent tax.

Under the revised structure, the first Tk 350,000 of income will remain tax-free. The next Tk 100,000 will be taxed at 5 per cent, followed by 10 per cent on the subsequent Tk 400,000, 15 per cent on the next Tk 500,000, 20 per cent on next Tk 500,000, and 25 per cent on next Tk 2 million. As per the newly proposed income slab, any income above Tk 3.85 million will be taxed at the rate of 30 per cent.