Eid-ul-Azha: Trade via Bibir Bazar land port to remain suspended for 6 days

Bibir Bazar land portUNB

Export and import activities between Bangladesh and India through the Bibir Bazar land port in Cumilla will remain suspended for six days on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, one of the largest Muslim festivals, authorities said on Sunday.

Nirmal Chandra Pal, general secretary of Bibir Bazar Land Port C&F Agents’ Association, said that trade activities will remain closed from 27 June to 2 July for the Eid holidays, reports news agency UNB.

However, cross-border travel will continue through the immigration check post of the land port during this time, he added.

“Trade activities will resume at the Bibir Bazar land port from 3 July,” he said.

