Eid-ul-Azha: Trade via Bibir Bazar land port to remain suspended for 6 days

Export and import activities between Bangladesh and India through the Bibir Bazar land port in Cumilla will remain suspended for six days on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, one of the largest Muslim festivals, authorities said on Sunday.
Nirmal Chandra Pal, general secretary of Bibir Bazar Land Port C&F Agents’ Association, said that trade activities will remain closed from 27 June to 2 July for the Eid holidays, reports news agency UNB.
However, cross-border travel will continue through the immigration check post of the land port during this time, he added.
“Trade activities will resume at the Bibir Bazar land port from 3 July,” he said.