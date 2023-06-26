Eid-ul-Azha: Trade via Bibir Bazar land port to remain suspended for 6 days

Export and import activities between Bangladesh and India through the Bibir Bazar land port in Cumilla will remain suspended for six days on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, one of the largest Muslim festivals, authorities said on Sunday.

Nirmal Chandra Pal, general secretary of Bibir Bazar Land Port C&F Agents’ Association, said that trade activities will remain closed from 27 June to 2 July for the Eid holidays, reports news agency UNB.