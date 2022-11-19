Tariff on many products to rise in order to check imports

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is now working on raising tariffs on many more products in an effort to cap the country’s rising import costs.

The Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) earlier prepared a list of 330 products in August to discourage their imports, the revenue board is now working on the list amid the depleting forex reserve.

The government had raised the duty on the import of some 135 products in May to discourage their imports. Later, the commerce ministry asked the BTTC to carry out a feasibility study as to how more products can be subjected to increased duty.