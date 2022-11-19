Local

Tariff on many products to rise in order to check imports

The revenue board is working on a list of 330 products provided by the tariff commission.

Fakhrul Islam
Dhaka
Chattogram Port BSS

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is now working on raising tariffs on many more products in an effort to cap the country’s rising import costs.

The Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) earlier prepared a list of 330 products in August to discourage their imports, the revenue board is now working on the list amid the depleting forex reserve.

The government had raised the duty on the import of some 135 products in May to discourage their imports. Later, the commerce ministry asked the BTTC to carry out a feasibility study as to how more products can be subjected to increased duty.

Responding to the directive, a three-member committee of the commission prepared a list of commodities and submitted it to the ministry. The list was later forwarded to the revenue board.

Commerce secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, in a review meeting at Ganabhaban on 7 November, briefed prime minister Sheikh Hasina about the list. The meeting discussed the overall financial condition of the country, including import control.

Asked about the current situation of the process, a top official of the NBR’s tariff section told Prothom Alo on Thursday that the process is underway. The authorities are reviewing the possible move’s impact on the revenue. A final decision will be taken soon.

