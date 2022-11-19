Tariff on many products to rise in order to check imports

Responding to the directive, a three-member committee of the commission prepared a list of commodities and submitted it to the ministry. The list was later forwarded to the revenue board.
Commerce secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, in a review meeting at Ganabhaban on 7 November, briefed prime minister Sheikh Hasina about the list. The meeting discussed the overall financial condition of the country, including import control.
Asked about the current situation of the process, a top official of the NBR’s tariff section told Prothom Alo on Thursday that the process is underway. The authorities are reviewing the possible move’s impact on the revenue. A final decision will be taken soon.