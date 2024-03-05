Banks to run five hours a day in Ramadan
The authorities have slashed the banking hours by 30 minutes for the upcoming month of holy Ramadan.
All the banks in Bangladesh will operate for five hours from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm, without any interruption in service. The current banking schedule is from 10:00 am to 3:30 pm.
The Bangladesh Bank fixed the new banking hours on Tuesday and said the office hours for bankers will also change as per the new banking hours.
The new office hours will be from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm, instead of the current schedule from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.
There will be a 15-minute break from 1:15 pm to 1:30 pm for prayer, but the banking service will continue under alternative arrangements.
All the banks will automatically return to the previous banking hours and office schedule following the month of fasting.