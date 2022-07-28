Padma Bridge: Garments export from Mongla port begins

A total of 27 garment factories have been exporting their readymade garment (RMG) items, including T-shirt, Jersey, Cardigan, Trousers and Kids clothing items.
Talking to BSS, chairman of Mongla Port Authority (MPA) Rear Admiral Md Musa said garment owners have started shipping RMG items from the port after a few days of the Padma Bridge opening.
Commodities handling for foreign ship through this port are now easier, speedy and safe, he said.
Businessmen are now showing keen interest in exporting their products through Mongla port as transportation cost has been reduced after the opening of Padma Bridge, the chairman added.
After the opening of Padma Bridge, the distance from Dhaka to Mongla has been reduced to around 170 kilometers, while the distance between Dhaka and Chattogram is around 260 kilometers, the official added.