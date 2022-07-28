Local

Padma Bridge: Garments export from Mongla port begins

Prothom Alo English Desk
Mongla Port
Mongla Port BSS

The apparel manufacturers of Dhaka on Thursday began bulk export of garment items through Mongla Port in Bagerhat for the first time after the opening of Padma Bridge, reports BSS.

A foreign ship ‘MARKS NESAN’, bearing the flag of Panama left jetty no. 8 of the country’s second largest seaport for Poland on Thursday morning, said an official of the port authority.

A total of 27 garment factories have been exporting their readymade garment (RMG) items, including T-shirt, Jersey, Cardigan, Trousers and Kids clothing items.

Talking to BSS, chairman of Mongla Port Authority (MPA) Rear Admiral Md Musa said garment owners have started shipping RMG items from the port after a few days of the Padma Bridge opening.

Commodities handling for foreign ship through this port are now easier, speedy and safe, he said.

Businessmen are now showing keen interest in exporting their products through Mongla port as transportation cost has been reduced after the opening of Padma Bridge, the chairman added.

After the opening of Padma Bridge, the distance from Dhaka to Mongla has been reduced to around 170 kilometers, while the distance between Dhaka and Chattogram is around 260 kilometers, the official added.

Read more from Local
Post Comment