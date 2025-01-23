Tk 580b revenue shortfall in first half of FY25

Revenue collection has fallen short by around Tk 580 billion compared to the target in the first six months (July-December) of the current fiscal year 2024-25, while the figure is less by Tk 100 billion in comparison to the collection in the previous fiscal’s corresponding period.

According to the National Board of Revenue (NBR), a total of Tk 1,560 billion was collected in revenue during the July-December period, down by 6 per cent or Tk 100 billion from Tk 1,656 billion collected in the previous fiscal’s first half.