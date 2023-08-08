Transit facilities: More talk, less use

Everything including talks, route and fee fixing, and formulation of operation guidelines have been done for granting transit to India. A consignment of goods was even transported on a test run, but transit was not implemented eventually. Consignment of transit or transshipment did not become regular either.

The latest addition to transit is the transshipment through Chattogram and Mongla ports to the northeastern states of India. The National Board of Revenue (NBR) fixed eight protocol routes and fees last April. A permanent order was also issued, but goods were transported on these routes in the past three months.

Recently, a report in the Indian news agency PTI said the industries and commerce minister of the Indian state of Tripura Santana Chakma told a press conference, “India and Bangladesh have signed an agreement, allowing Indian traders to use Chittagong and Mongla ports in Bangladesh for transportation of goods. The Bangladesh government has notified the four routes for transhipment of goods by Tripura and other northeastern states.”