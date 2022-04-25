50pc hotels, motels already booked in Cox’s Bazar

Around 50 per cent of the hotels and motels have already been booked ahead of the Eid ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival in the country, in Cox’s Bazar, reports UNB.

Cox’s Bazar is the most attractive tourist spot in Bangladesh and Eid vacations come with the opportunity of taking a break from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

The authorities concerned of many hotels and motels are passing a busy time preparing their respective establishments for tourists.