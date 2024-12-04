Tk 730b loans against collaterals of Tk 43.59b

After taking control of the Islami Bank Bangladesh, the S Alam group and several companies in its interest took out a loan of a total of Tk 731.13 billion from the bank, which is almost 50 per cent of the bank’s total loan. However, the value of the assets deposited against the loan was only Tk 43.59 billion.

The Islami Bank is conducting a survey at the moment. At the same time, the central Bank and the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) are also conducting investigations. The information is obtained from their reports.

The scam involving the S Alam Group and the way it looted such a huge amount of money is already considered the biggest financial scam in the history of the country. And it happened with the direct backing of the then government of Bangladesh Awami League, headed by Sheikh Hasina.

Sources in the Islami Bank say the rules and laws of the financial sector were greatly ignored in terms of loan disbursement.