Egg price drops by Tk 25-30 per dozen

Due to the steps taken by the government, the price of egg at the retail level dropped by Tk 25 to 30 per dozen at different markets in the capital.

To make egg affordable to people, the government has permitted its import with a reduced import duty. The 25 per cent import duty has been cut to 5 per cent.

This duty relief will be available until 15 December, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) said in an order issued on Thursday.