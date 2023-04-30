Air passengers brought in gold worth Tk 450bn in 2022

The trend of air passengers carrying gold into the country is increasing. Almost 54 tonnes of gold, with a market price of around Tk 450 billion, was brought into the country through the two airports in Dhaka and Chattogram in 2022. The amount of gold brought into the country has increased by 53 per cent in 2022 as compared to the previous year.

The air passengers have brought this gold legally, following the Passenger (non-tourist) Baggage Rules. However, the rise in bringing gold is affecting the inflow of foreign currency. People concerned say if the passengers brought in foreign currency instead of gold, then it could have been added to our banking system which could play an important role amid the ongoing crisis of foreign reserves.

There are also questions as to whether the country has the demand of such a massive amount of gold or not. According to the Gold Policy (2018), the yearly demand of gold in the country fluctuates between 18 tonnes to 36 tonnes. As per the figures of Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus), the country needs 18 tonnes to 20 tonnes of new gold a year.