Forex reserve nears USD 32b

Bangladesh received USD 800 million in remittances in the first eight days of this month.

In addition, the Bangladesh Bank purchased a total of USD 107 million from 10 local banks last Thursday.

With that, the country’s forex reserve now stands at nearly USD 32 billion (USD 31.34 billion). However, according to the IMF’s BPM-6 accounting method, the reserve stands at USD 27.12 billion, Bangladesh Bank sources said.