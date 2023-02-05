FBCCI, Apex Brasil sign MoU to expand bilateral trade

Bangladesh and Brazil will work together to expand the bilateral trade further while both the countries will support the industries under joint venture and joint collaboration.

In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (APEXBRASIL) on 1 February at the headquarters of the Apex Brasil, Brazil.

FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin signed the MoU with the Business Director of Apex Brasil Ana Paula Repezza during his visit to Brazil, said a press release on Saturday.