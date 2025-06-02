Govt allocates Tk 1 billion to fight climate change risks

The interim government has allocated Tk 1 billion in the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 to take necessary actions considering the depth and seriousness of climate change risks.

Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed disclosed this while presenting the budget in a televised address to the nation today, Monday. The budget speech began at 3:00 pm.

He mentioned Bangladesh ranks among the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. To combat the negative impacts of climate change, the Climate Change Trust Fund is undertaking activities such as prevention of air, water and soil pollution, waste management and environment development, mitigation of climate change, assessment of the impact of health protection, enhancing women's adaptation capacity, coastal ecosystem assessment, capacity building of media to achieve climate resilience, etc.

The fiance adviser said under the time-bound reform plan, initiatives have already been taken to introduce digital monitoring system of all approved projects of Bangladesh Climate Change Trust, which will be implemented by December 2025.