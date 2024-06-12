Economy must not be destroyed to protect weak banks: Ahsan H Mansur

Research organisation Policy Research Institute (PRI) executive director Ahsan H Mansur Has warned that the economy must not be destroyed to protect weak banks.

"The policy has to be maintained and we should not backtrack from it. Commercial banks, which themselves are responsible for the liquidity crisis, are being supplied money. Bangladesh Bank has to stop supplying money," the economist suggested.

He made the remarks at a discussion on proposed budget for 2024-25 jointly organised by Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and PRI. Prime minister's economic affairs adviser Mashiur Rahman was present as the chief guest.